Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma hailed Suryakumar Yadav’s confidence after the latter starred in their 27-run win over Gujarat Titans in Mumbai in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

Surya produced a breathtaking 103 not out off 49 deliveries, his maiden hundred in the IPL, to power MI to a daunting 218/5 after they were invited to bat by GT captain and former Mumbai all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

SKY, as he is popularly known, smashed 11 fours and six maximums in the innings in which the Gujarat attack, which has been quite the force this season, was left struggling for answers.

“Honestly, it’s just the confidence Surya has got. At the start of the tournament, we were debating if we need a left-right combination, Surya said no, ‘I want to go in’. That’s the kind of confidence he brings and it rubs off on the guys who are batting with him. There’s no looking back.

“Good thing is every game he’s wanting to start fresh. Which is nice for a cricketer to think like that. Sometimes you can sit back and be very proud about it, but that’s not the case with him,” MI skipper Rohit said during the post-match presentation.

Surya, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, later said he was targetting the leg side due to the boundary dimensions and wasn’t thinking of going straight while describing his innings.

“Most importantly we batted first, at the meeting we decided we’ll keep the same tempo as we do when we’re chasing 200 plus. There was a lot of dew even after just 7-8 overs, one side was 75-80 metres, so I was prepared for scooping over third man or flicking over square leg. I wasn’t thinking of going straight,” said Yadav, who moved to the third spot on the run-scorers’ list this season.

GT, in reply, fell short by 27 runs, suffering their fourth defeat of the season despite all-rounder Rashid Khan’s dishing out a clinical all-round performance (4/30 and 79 not out).

Gujarat skipper Pandya later said that Rashid was the only one from his side who turned up on the evening, and “batted and bowled incredibly well”.

” Felt like only Rashid Khan turned up from our team, batted and bowled incredibly well. We don’t have to try much, as a group overall we weren’t there in any department. Didn’t have clear plans, bowlers didn’t execute. I felt we gave 25 runs extra. We were far from winning this game but because of Rashid, we ensured there wasn’t a big dent to our NRR,” Pandya said after the game.

