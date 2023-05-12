Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Suryakumar Yadav smashes maiden IPL century in MI-GT clash; 'absolute masterclass in batting' goes Twitter

Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav smashes maiden IPL century in MI-GT clash; 'absolute masterclass in batting' goes Twitter

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his maiden IPL hundred on Friday, smashing an unbeaten 103 off 49 to power Mumbai Indians to a formidable 218/5 against Gujarat Titans in Mumbai.

Suryakumar Yadav smashes maiden IPL century in MI-GT clash; 'absolute masterclass in batting' goes Twitter

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after bringing up his maiden IPL hundred in just 49 deliveires during the IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans. Sportzpics

Suryakumar Yadav continued his sparking form by smashing his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during Mumbai Indians’ (MI) home fixture against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

SKY smashed an unbeaten 103 off 49 deliveries at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, collecting 11 fours and six maximums along the way and bringing up the three-figure mark with a six off the last delivery of the MI innings. His blazing knock helped power the five-time champions to a formidable 218/5 after being invited to bat by GT skipper Hardik Pandya.

Related Articles

IPL

IPL 2023: 'SKY isn't just a batter, he's a mathematician', S Sreesanth heaps praise on Suryakumar Yadav

IPL

IPL 2023: Focus on Rohit Sharma again as MI look to halt GT juggernaut in Mumbai

Such was the impact of his knock that he was swarmed by members of the opposition, including leading bowlers Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami, after bringing up what is the fourth century of the season so far.

“We have seen 200+ have been chased here, but SKY was unbelievable. It is hard to bowl to him and some of the shots he played were unbelievabl,” Rashid said after the innings.

Surya was off to a shaky start early in the season, having struggled in the home season for India before the IPL, but has since regained his old form and has quickly moved into the top three in the run-scorers’ list with four half-centuries and a century to his name.

The blazing knock naturally created quite the buzz on social media, with both cricketers and fans left awestruck by SKY’s sheer domination of the bowlers and the effortlessness with which he collected fours and sixes. Here are some of the reactions to his century:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 12, 2023 22:23:17 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: How Ishant Sharma defended 12 runs in final over as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: How Ishant Sharma defended 12 runs in final over as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans

Ishant Sharma successfully defended 12 runs in the final over as Delhi Capitals scripted a thrilling five-run win over Gujarat Titans.

GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Axar's batting slot in focus as Delhi Capitals aim to get better of defending champions
First Cricket News

GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Axar's batting slot in focus as Delhi Capitals aim to get better of defending champions

Delhi Capitals will have to upset the table-toppers Gujarat Titans to return to winning ways in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023: All-round aggressive Gujarat Titans remain the team to beat
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: All-round aggressive Gujarat Titans remain the team to beat

Gujarat Titans have now won three in a row and more importantly, gone unbeaten on the road with four straight wins.