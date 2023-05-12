Suryakumar Yadav continued his sparking form by smashing his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during Mumbai Indians’ (MI) home fixture against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday.

SKY smashed an unbeaten 103 off 49 deliveries at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, collecting 11 fours and six maximums along the way and bringing up the three-figure mark with a six off the last delivery of the MI innings. His blazing knock helped power the five-time champions to a formidable 218/5 after being invited to bat by GT skipper Hardik Pandya.

Such was the impact of his knock that he was swarmed by members of the opposition, including leading bowlers Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami, after bringing up what is the fourth century of the season so far.

“We have seen 200+ have been chased here, but SKY was unbelievable. It is hard to bowl to him and some of the shots he played were unbelievabl,” Rashid said after the innings.

Surya was off to a shaky start early in the season, having struggled in the home season for India before the IPL, but has since regained his old form and has quickly moved into the top three in the run-scorers’ list with four half-centuries and a century to his name.

The blazing knock naturally created quite the buzz on social media, with both cricketers and fans left awestruck by SKY’s sheer domination of the bowlers and the effortlessness with which he collected fours and sixes. Here are some of the reactions to his century:

53 no at the end of 17th over and 103 not out by the 20th. Incredible #SuryakumarYadav . Ghazab batting. pic.twitter.com/LMhwFIkyry — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 12, 2023

Wow wow wow, SKY just sensational #MIvGT — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 12, 2023

Take a bow, @surya_14kumar ! His maiden IPL ton, and in just 49 balls – an absolute masterclass in batting. MI has set a competitive 218. Can they defend this against a charged up GT? #IPL2023 #MIvGT — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) May 12, 2023

The essence of sport and the tagline of cricket on display as SKY walks off the field after completing his fab century. The @gujarat_titans players applauded a fantastic effort with admiration..#MIvGT #IPL#Cricket — WV Raman (@wvraman) May 12, 2023

Suryaaaa… Surya! once again #SKY is the limit. What a delight to see him bat and score runs #MIvGT @mipaltan @surya_14kumar — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) May 12, 2023

This might be the best innings I’ve ever seen in t20 cricket! He is batting on a different level right now! @surya_14kumar @IPL — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) May 12, 2023

