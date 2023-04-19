Tuesday night would have been a proud night for Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar as his son Arjun Tendulkar claimed his first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) wicket, removing Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Tuesday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Arjun, playing for Mumbai Indians, was tasked with the duty to defend 20 runs from the final over, with SRH looking to chase down a target of 193.

Abdul Samad was run-out off the second ball of the 20th over to leave SRH nine down, and even after that, Arjun did not leave any room for improvement to the SRH tailenders.

Arjun finally struck in the fifth ball of the final over, bowling a full length ball to make Bhuvneshwar go down the ground, only to get an outside edge en route to Rohit Sharma at extra cover, who completed the catch.

You can watch the video of Arjun’s first wicket here:

A special moment for young Arjun Tendulkar, who gets his first wicket in #TATAIPL and it is his captain Rohit Sharma, who takes the catch of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Arjun takes the final wicket and @mipaltan win by 14 runs. pic.twitter.com/1jAa2kBm0Z — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2023

MI eventually won by 14 runs, and the win took them to sixth place in the points table, with six points. They next face Punjab Kings on Saturday (22 April).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.