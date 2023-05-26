Former India captain Sourav Ganguly hailed MS Dhoni for leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to yet another Indian Premier League (IPL) final, saying the 41-year-old has “shown how to win big matches”.

CSK, who had won the league for a fourth time in 2021 but finished second-from-bottom in a 10-team table last year, entered the IPL final for a record-extending 10th time after beating defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

“Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni have been fantastic. They have shown how to win big matches. Dhoni has been remarkable in his captaincy. He has shown how to win big matches,” Ganguly, who currently serves as mentor to the Ricky Ponting-coached Delhi Capitals (DC), told India Today.

CSK finished second at end of the league stage, thrashing DC by 77 runs in Delhi to seal their place in the top two. Dhoni and Co then posted a competitive score of 172/7 on the board after being invited to bat by GT, powered by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 44-ball 60. Veteran spinner Ravindra Jadeja then led the way with figures of 2/18 as Chennai bowled Gujarat out for 157.

With many speculating this to be Dhoni’s final season in the IPL, Chennai will be eager to give him a fitting farewell by lifting the trophy on Sunday that will make them the joint-most successful champions alongside Mumbai Indians.

