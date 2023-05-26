Defending champions Gujarat (GT) take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. The teams will be fighting for a spot in the final where they will meet MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

As we get ready for the penultimate game of the season, here are the key player battles from the GT vs MI clash that can decide the outcome of Qualifier 2.

Ishan Kishan vs Mohammed Shami

Openers set the tone in T20s and Ishan Kishan has been doing the same for Mumbai Indians this season. The second-highest run-getter for the franchise with 454 runs at a strike rate of 143, Kishan’s role will be to take the attack against GT in Qualifier 2. His task however could be made tough by new-ball bowler Mohammed Shami, who is the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023 with 26 scalps to his name also with an economy of under eight.

Kishan has a strike rate of 112 in T20s against Shami giving the veteran pacer an edge in this battle.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Rashid Khan

With 544 runs at a strike rate of 184, Suryakumar has been the best batter for Mumbai this season. He also scored a century earlier this season against GT and is known for striking big in middle overs against the spinners. To nullify the threat posed by SKY, GT will fall upon Afghan magician Rashid Khan.

Rashid with 25 wickets and 7.91 economy is the best spinner so far in IPL 2023.

However, SKY has an edge in this battle because of past IPL history. Suryakumar has scored at a strike rate of 143 against Rashid in the cash-rich T20 league and has never got out to the Afghanistan leg-spinner.

Read | Everything you need to know GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

Shubman Gill vs Akash Madhwal

The man of the moment, Shubman Gill is currently the most in-form batter in IPL 2023. With 722 runs at a strike rate of 149, Gill is inches away from the Orange Cap. He also has two centuries to his name in this edition.

For MI, the bowler in form is Akash Madhwal who registered a mind-boggling figure of 5/5 as Mumbai defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator. The bowler has so far taken 13 wickets and with his yorkers and wicket-taking abilities poses a threat to any batter.

The data for Gill vs Madhwal matchup is too small as both have squared off against each other only once. In a hard-to-predict battle, the winner could also prove to be the potential game-changer.

GT vs MI head-to-head

Mumbai Indians lead this race 2-1, however, it’s all square in IPL 2023.

In the first GT vs MI clash in 2023, Gujarat Titans won by 55 runs while Mumbai won the reverse fixture by 27 runs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.