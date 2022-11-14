Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur was traded from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders in an all-cash deal on Monday, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Thakur, who was named backup for T20 World Cup and is included in the team for ODI seried against New Zealand, was bought by Delhi Capitals in the last year’s mega auction for Rs 10.75 crore.

Other franchises — Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings — also made an effort to buy the all-rounder but Capitals showed no interest.

Thakur bagged 15 wickets in 14 games in IPL 2022 for the capital outfit at an economy of 9.79, which was his weakest bowling figure in the tournament since 2017. He aggregated 120 runs with the bat while striking at a rate of 138.

The official confirmation of the trade is awaited as the deadline day for trading window is on Tuesday (15 November) at 5 PM IST. The retention window of players is also set on the same day.

Earlier, KKR also acquired New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.