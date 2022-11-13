Kolkata Knight Riders have snapped up two new players ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023. KKR have traded New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Ferguson played 13 matches for Gujarat Titans in their title-winning campaign in 2022 and picked 12 wickets that included a 4-wicket haul.

Welcome back to the Knights family, Lockie gun 💜 Excited to see you don the 💜 & 💛 again! 😍#LockieFerguson #AmiKKR #GalaxyOfKnights pic.twitter.com/sUXjfi60Uz — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 13, 2022

Gurbaz who joined Gujarat Titans as a replacement for England batter Jason Roy last season did not play any game.

Earlier, Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff was traded to Mumbai Indians for the next season from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The IPL 2023 players auction is set to take place on 23 December in Kochi, as per reports.

