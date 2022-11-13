IPL: Lockie Ferguson makes a return to Kolkata Knight Riders from Gujarat Titans while Rahmanullah Gurbaz also joins him at the Kolkata franchise.
Kolkata Knight Riders have snapped up two new players ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023. KKR have traded New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from defending champions Gujarat Titans.
Ferguson played 13 matches for Gujarat Titans in their title-winning campaign in 2022 and picked 12 wickets that included a 4-wicket haul.
Gurbaz who joined Gujarat Titans as a replacement for England batter Jason Roy last season did not play any game.
Earlier, Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff was traded to Mumbai Indians for the next season from Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The IPL 2023 players auction is set to take place on 23 December in Kochi, as per reports.
