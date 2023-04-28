Chennai Super Kings fell 32 runs short of Rajasthan Royals‘ imposing 203 runs target in Jaipur on Thursday. Despite the defeat, and seeing RR do a double over them, CSK coach Stephen Fleming said they didn’t feel the need to change their batting order.

With a 203 run target in front of them, something that MS Dhoni said was above par, CSK managed 170/6. It was their third loss in eight matches this IPL season.

When asked if CSK should have sent some of the big-hitters up the order, including Dhoni himself, Fleming said, “The set roles are very important. (Ajinkya) Rahane has been great for us at No. 3. We don’t mess with things that are going well.

“It was just today we came up against a team that took the pace off the ball. We couldn’t get any real momentum in the first six overs.

“Devon Conway, who is in outstanding form, couldn’t get underway. The rhythm of the innings was slow. When we tried to catch the game up, we made mistakes.”

The difference between the two sides came in the powerplay overs. Where RR scored 64/0 in the first six overs, for a total of 202/5, CSK managed just 42/1 in reply. “The first six overs, they were outstanding with the bat and the ball as well. That just set the two innings up for them,” Fleming said.

“We could have been better, but part of that is playing away from home — trying to find out the right length to bowl, what sort of swing conditions we are going to get. That’s part of the challenge of playing away,” he added.

CSK were unlucky when the edges off RR player’s bats went for boundaries and narrowly evaded the fielders. “This pitch was a lot different in appearance than the last one. It played well. It was starting to get a bit slower towards the end, but Rajasthan played a great home game. They came out of the blocks really well. (Yashasvi) Jaiswal played a great innings to create some momentum,” the coach added.

“We came back quite nicely in the game. We were a little bit unlucky. In the last 3-4 overs, just with a few nicks, probably 16-20 runs more than what we thought. That’s just how the game goes. Those extra 20 runs made it quite tough.”

Chennai Super Kings’ next match is against the Punjab Kings at home on Sunday.

