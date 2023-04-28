IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's 77 helps RR decimate CSK by 32 runs
Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur, where the hosts won by 32 runs.
1/5
Rajasthan Royals (RR) clinched a 32-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 37 of IPL 2023 in Jaipur on Thursday. Sportzpics
2/5
After RR opted to bat first, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler forged an 86-run stand for the first wicket. Sportzpics
3/5
Yashaswi Jaiswal celebrates scoring his fifty against CSK. He got to the milestone in just 26 balls. Sportzpics
4/5
CSK were asked to chase a target of 203, but Shivam Dube’s fifty vent in vain as CSK fell short by 32 runs. Sportzpics
5/5
RR’s Adam Zampa starred with the ball, registering figures of 3/22. Sportzpics