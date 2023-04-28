Rajasthan Royals batter Dhruv Jurel said he doesn’t feel the pressure of sharing the field with Chennai Super Kings captain and legendary MS Dhoni. On the contrary, he said Dhoni’s presence acts as a motivation even with MS sitting right behind him at the stumps.

In their meeting on Thursday, which RR won by 32 runs, Jurel scored 34 runs from 15 balls with three fours and two sixes to highlight his big hitting skills.

Following the match, Dhoni praised Jurel for his cameo. In the post-match press conference, Jurel shared his views on what it means to be batting. “I’m fortunate enough to share the field with MS Dhoni. I have always dreamt of it. I don’t feel the pressure, I feel motivated. He’s behind me, he’s watching me, that’s enough for me,” said the 22-year-old.

Jurel said he’s practiced for situations where he can come in and snatch the game away from the opposition in a few balls. “My mantra is to bat and rest will take care of itself. I just played the situation. I’ve done three-four hours batting every day. I make sure I’m getting something from my batting,” Jurel said.

“I try to keep the game simple. I know I can hit everywhere. Even if I play 6-7 balls, I know I can get big hits and totally change the game.

“This is a spot which was given by the management so I practice like that. It doesn’t feel like if I’m getting runs or I have less balls, I’ve to score big runs, it doesn’t matter,” he added.

Jurel added 48 runs for the fifth wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (27* from 13 balls) as RR scored 202/5. In reply, CSK were stopped short on 170/6.

