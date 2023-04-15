An all-round Royal Challengers Bangalore ensured Delhi Capitals remain winless in the 2023 Indian Premier League with a 23-run triumph on Saturday. RCB were restricted to just 174/6 – usually a below-par score at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In reply, DC never really showed up with the bat and once the powerplay got done, the inevitable was only delayed until the end.

Another strong start for RCB

Having been put into bat, RCB once again got nice momentum courtesy Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. Kohli took on Anrich Nortje and Faf laid into Mustafizur Rahman and Axar Patel. When Faf decided to continue the onslaught on a returning Mitchell Marsh, he was caught by Aman Khan who took a one-handed stunner at mid-wicket on second attempt.

Virat Kohli scored third fifty of the season

Virat Kohli continued unabated at the other end. He did get a life on 36 runs when a tough challenge off Kuldeep Yadav was not taken by the chinaman. As soon as the pace bowling returned, he unleashed once again. The former RCB skipper scored a four and a six off Mustafizur Rahman to bring up his 50 runs from 33 balls – a 47th IPL fifty for him. His inning finished on the next ball when a juicy full toss was sent straight at the deep midwicket fielder.

Kuldeep Yadav takes two in team hat-trick

Delhi Capitals took complete control of the Royal Challengers Bangalore batting when they got three wickets in three balls for a team hat-trick. Axar Patel, after being smacked around by Glenn Maxwell, picked up the wicket of Harshal Patel when a caught behind decision, on review, went their way. Kuldeep Yadav then got Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik off successive deliveries as DC took command. RCB slipped from 132/3 to 132/6 and only a costly Mustafizur over took them to 174 runs.

DC effectively lose game in powerplay

Three wickets in 14 balls deflated DC’s morale at the start of the run chase. Prithvi Shaw, DC’s impact sub, fell to a duck with Anuj Rawat nailing his throw at the non-striker’s end in bit of great fielding. Marsh, too, fell for nought. Next over, Yash Dhull survived once but not on the second as DC slipped to 2/3. Before the powerplay got done, David Warner was back in the dugout too. His hat-trick of boundaries provided little solace in the middle. Vijaykumar Vyshak struck to end Warner’s knock for his first IPL wicket – not bad for a start.

Pandey, Axar, Nortje cameos

Axar’s blitz lasted 14 balls before he became Vyshak’s second wicket. Manish Pandey went after Wanindu Hasaranga with a 4, 6 and 4 but his 37-ball fifty only delayed the inevitable. Vyshak ended with figures of 4-0-20-3 for an impressive start to life in the IPL. Nortje came in at 110/8 and struck four boundaries in his 23* run cameo to drag things to the final over. The scoreline may reflect this was a contest but it was anything but after DC’s powerplay were done.

