Delhi Capitals all-rounder Aman Hakim Khan took a one-handed stunner to dismiss Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis in Match 20 of the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

In the fourth over of the innings, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had been struck for two boundaries – one by Virat Kohli and two balls later by du Plessis.

On the next ball, Faf came down the track and heaved the ball towards mid-wicket where Aman Hakim Khan plucked out his right hand to take a one-handed catch. The 26-year-old held on to complete the catch on the second attempt.

A Brilliant Catch! 👌 Aman Khan with a one-handed catch to dismiss the #RCB captain Faf du Plessis 👏👏 Mitchell Marsh with the breakthrough for @DelhiCapitals 💪#TATAIPL | #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/gvjgeY6eby — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2023

The catch and the wicket took everyone by surprise and silenced a loud stadium that had plenty to reason with some cracking shots from the RCB opening duo.

Earlier, David Warner won the toss for Delhi Capitals and decided to put Royal Challengers Bangalore in to bat. In terms of personnel change, DC brought in Mitchell Marsh in place of Rovan Powell. Meanwhile hosts RCB brought in Wanindu Hasaranga in place of David Willey, while Vijaykumar Vyshak was handed an IPL debut.

