Bengaluru: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could have gone all the way and chased down the mammoth 227 run target if Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell had continued. Instead, Maxwell was the first to fall, to Maheesh Theekshana, and Du Plessis followed not long after. Eventually, RCB fell eight runs short of CSK’s total to go down at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

At one point, RCB skipper Du Plessis (62 off 33 balls) and Maxwell (76 off 36) had CSK worried with their might hitting. They stitched a 126 run stand for the third wicket.

“Whenever you score 220, the batsmen need to keep on hitting. If Faf and Maxi had continued, they would have won it by the 18th over. I keep assessing from behind the wicket, I am always involved in what needs to be done rather than thinking about the result.”

Even after Faf and Maxwell departed, RCB were in with a chance. In the last five overs, RCB needed 58 runs and had finisher Dinesh Karthik occupying the crease with six wickets in hand.

By the next over the equation had changed to 46 runs needed from 24 balls. But that is when Tushar Deshpande struck to get rid of Karthik delivering a decisive blow.

“I think we played it perfectly, the last five overs were set up for the finish. DK finishing the game, that’s bread and butter for him, but that shows how good their bowling was,” RCB skipper du Plessis said.

“200 was going to be par, we went for few runs towards the end. We could have minimised the damage by restricting them (for less than 20 in an over).”

“The last four overs was where it was set up for a perfect finish. It was one of those wickets, one of the best (for batters.) As a bowler you need to be skilful, (Mohammed) Siraj was unbelievable.”

“We couldn’t manage to finish it off, but we got to move on. I lost a little bit of power towards the end, was disappointed as I got stiff. Need to keep going harder against the spinners in the middle overs.”

Speaking of the bowling, CSK skipper Dhoni said handling youngsters at the death overs is a “challenge” and that is where bowling coach Dwayne Bravo comes into the picture. Along with Dhoni, Bravo has instrumental over the years for CSK.

“It is a difficult one for the youngsters. But they are working hard. Bravo is one of the specialists. Under him, the bowlers will gain confidence. It’s a team game. The coach, the bowling coach and the senior players guide them,” Dhoni said.

For Chennai Super Kings, Devon Conway (83 off 45 balls) and Shivam Dube (27-ball 52) were among the large chunk of the runs. Dhoni said he impressed by Dube’s footwork against the spinners but said he needs to work on his batting against the pacers.

“Dube is a clean hitter, is a tall guy with good reach. He has an issue with the fast bowlers but he’s a clean hitter against the spinners. We had certain plans for him. We feel he’s someone who can deliver. He needs to believe in that more than us,” Dhoni said at the presentation ceremony.

