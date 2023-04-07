Just two matches into the IPL 2023 the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have already lost two of its players; Reece Topley and Rajat Patidar, to shoulder and leg injuries respectively. Coming in their stead are South Africa’s left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell and young Indian pacer from Karnataka Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Parnell, who has been signed up for Rs 75 lakh, has so far played 26 IPL matches for Delhi Capitals and Pune Warriors. But the last of these matches was in 2014. Thus, the stint with the RCB will be his comeback to IPL after 9 years.

He recently played the inaugural season of SA20 for the Pretoria Capitals with 10 wickets in 9 games at an economy of 7.85.

🔊 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊 South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell and Karnataka pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar replace Reece Topley and Rajat Patidar respectively for the remainder of #IPL2023. Welcome to #ನಮ್ಮRCB, @WayneParnell and Vyshak! 🙌#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/DtVKapPSAY — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2023

The other newcomer, Vijaykumar, who has been roped in for Rs 20 lakh, doesn’t have any prior IPL experience but he comes on the back of a good run at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy, where he picked up 10 wickets in 8 games. He was also the joint-highest wicket-taker for his state team’s Ranji campaign to the semi-finals, where he had 31 wickets to his account in 8 games at an average of 24.58.

The RCB this season, so far, have played two games. They defeated Mumbai Indians in their first match, however, they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the second.

They next take on Lucknow Super Giants on 10 April.

The RCB, despite reaching the final twice, has not been able to win a single IPL trophy so far. Going forward, the team would have changing this at the top of their agenda.

