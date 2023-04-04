Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: RCB batter Rajat Patidar ruled out of tournament due to injury

File image of Rajat Patidar. Sportzpics

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of IPL 2023 after sustaining an Achilles Heel injury, the franchise confirmed on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet,” RCB said in a statement on Tuesday.

Patidar did not play RCB’s opener against MI, which the Bengaluru-based franchise won by eight wickets.

Patidar had amassed 333 runs from eight matches at a strike-rate of 152.75 in IPL 2022.

More to follow

Updated Date: April 04, 2023 16:19:41 IST

