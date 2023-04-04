Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of IPL 2023 after sustaining an Achilles Heel injury, the franchise confirmed on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet,” RCB said in a statement on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. 💔 We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. 💪 The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet. 🗒️ pic.twitter.com/c76d2u70SY — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 4, 2023

Patidar did not play RCB’s opener against MI, which the Bengaluru-based franchise won by eight wickets.

Patidar had amassed 333 runs from eight matches at a strike-rate of 152.75 in IPL 2022.

More to follow

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2023

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.