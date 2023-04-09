Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the IPL 2023 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday with Rashid Khan taking over captaincy duties in his stead.

Rashid later won the toss and opted to bat in the afternoon heat in the first match of the Sunday double-header and revealed that Pandya was down with illness, with fellow all-rounder Vijay Shankar taking up his place in the starting XI.

Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to title triumph on debut last year and also captained the side to victories in against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, hasn’t been in the best of touch as far as personal form is concerned, getting dismissed for single-digit scores in both games besides going wicketless with an economy of more than nine-an-over against CSK.

KKR, who hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs in their last outing, also made a couple of changes to their lineup — bringing in express pacer Lockie Ferguson in place of the Tim Southee, who has proved real expensive for the Nitish Rana-led side so far. Narayan Jagadeesan replaced Mandeep Singh in the other change made by KKR.

