GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Preview: Gujarat Titans will aim for a third consecutive win in IPL 2023 when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game of the Sunday doubleheader at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. Hardik Pandya-led GT defeated Chennai Super Kings in their first match before beating Delhi Capitals. KKR lost to Punjab Kings in their first match but bounced back with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Defending champions GT will enter the contest against KKR as firm favourites and not just because of the two-match winning streak but their all-round squad which includes multiple match-winners has put them in a comfortable position.

Against CSK, it was Shbman Gill who smashed 63 off 36 balls to guide his team home, while Sai Sudarshan scored 62 off 48 to help beat DC. Apart from the batting heroics, GT also loaded with express pacers like Mohammed Shami and Alazzari Joseph, world-class all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan and proven finishers like David Miller and Rahul Tewatia.

The Knight Riders, on the other hand, found a hero in Shardul Thakur in their first match at the Eden Gardens since 2019. Thakur came in to bat when Kolkata were reduced to 89/5, and turned things around with a whirlwind half-century in just 20 deliveries — which at the time was the joint-fastest of the season. Thakur’s 68 off 29 deliveries, combined with Rinku Singh’s 46, helped KKR post a formidable 204/7.

The spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy (4/15), Sunil Narine (2/16) and debutant/Impact Player Suyash Sharma (3/30) joined forces to decimate the opposition batting lineup as RCB crumbled after getting off to a promising start, getting bowled out for 123 and crashing to an 81-run loss that impacted their Net Run Rate.

Head-to-head: GT and KKR met only once last season and Gujarat Titans won at that time by eight runs.

Live streaming and broadcast: The match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website, and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network channels.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, David Wiese, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana.

