Predictions on who will lift the cup this IPL season have started pouring in before the tournament kicks off on 31 March. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the first match of the season on Friday.

Former English captain Michael Vaughan has made his bet for the season on, the winners of the IPL’s inaugural season in 2008, Rajasthan Royals (RR).

“I thinks it’s going to be @rajasthanroyals year .. they will be lifting the trophy in late May,” he tweeted.

Can’t wait for the IPL to start .. Looking forward to being part of the @cricbuzz team .. I thinks it’s going to be @rajasthanroyals year .. they will be lifting the trophy in late May .. #OnOn #IPL2023 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 29, 2023

Led by Sanju Samson, the RR made their way to the final in 2022 after dramatically losing to Gujarat Titans in qualifier I and then defeating Royal Challengers Banglore by seven wickets in qualifier 2.

In the final, they met Gujarat Titans again, who dashed their IPL trophy dreams by outclassing them.

After winning the trophy in 2008, it was the first time in 14 years that the team managed to get to the finals.

Except for the 2008 victory and 2022 final, they reached the playoffs three times; 2013, 2015 and 2018.

On Sunday, RR will set off their IPL campaign by taking on the 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

They have roped in superstars Jason Holder (INR 5.75 crore), Adam Zampa (INR 1.5 crore), and Joe Root (INR 1 crore) for the 2023 season.

