Punjab Kings’ opener Prabhsimran Singh is winning praise from veterans after his century against the Delhi Capitals. Earlier, Virender Sehwag had compared IPL’s most expensive buy, Sam Curran, with Prabhsimran, to point out the value he brings for the squad, especially given his cost to the franchise.

Now another India veteran, Irfan Pathan has complimented the young cricketer and predicted he will grow up to be a star in the future.

“Prabhsimran did the work of a senior batsman against Delhi Capitals but the thing to remember is that he is young, and bats with great finesse and power. He has all kinds of shots. I think he’s a star of the future,” Pathan said on Star Sports Live.

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif also joined Pathan in lavishing praise on the 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, while also acknowledging the IPL for presenting fresh talent to the cricketing world.

“This is the tradition of IPL. Bring in a new talent and give him a chance. He will definitely shine. Prabhsimran is a talent of that kind. He has all kinds of shots and he not only has the ability to finish the innings but can also take the team to a strong score,” he said.

PBKS will take on Delhi Capitals in their penultimate outing this season. Punjab are still in the running for the IPL playoffs with two games to go. However, David Warner-led DC went out of reckoning for the playoffs over the weekend. Pathan has suggested Sourav Ganguly, currently DC’s Director of Cricket, be given the reins as the head coach for the franchise to bounce back next season.

“Sourav Ganguly’s presence in the Delhi dugout is a big deal. I think if Dada is given the responsibility of coach as well, he can make a big difference in this team. Dada has knowledge of the psychology of Indian players. He knows how to run the dressing room and Delhi should definitely take advantage of that.”

“At the time of the toss, Warner has said that his team has now started preparing for the next season and in this context, it would not be wrong to see Ganguly in a changed role,” he said.

