Sum Curran set the record for being the most expensive player in IPL history when Punjab Kings (PBKS) roped him in for 18.5 crore rupees in 2023 auctions, but his performance so far hasn’t justified the premium. Curran has scored 216 runs in 12 matches and has taken seven wickets.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has raised serious questions on the decision to spend so much for Sam Curran in light of PBKS’ Prabshimran’s impressive ton against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday.

Prabhsimran, who was acquired for just 60 lakh rupees in this season’s auction, hit 103 runs in 65 balls, which powered PBKS to a competitive total of 167 for a loss of seven-wicket and set the stage for their victory.

“Punjab Kings have benefitted from the chances that they’ve given to Prabhsimran. Now, he has to be consistent. And I think the PBKS will benefit a lot from such a player. When he came for the first time, he was bought for a lot of money (Rs 4.8 crore). This time around, he fetched quite less (Rs 60 lakh). But he proved his talent today.

“He showed that he can hit those centuries. Again, he was bought for Rs 60 lakh, and if a player fetching that much scores hundreds and wins you a couple of games, there can be nothing better than that. You bought Sam Curran for Rs 18.5 crores, what has he done?” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

The DC, although launched to a good start with 65 runs in the powerplay, saw their middle order break down and lost the match by 31 runs.

While the PBKS kept their playoff hopes alive, DC became the first team to be eliminated from the race.

