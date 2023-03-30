IPL 2023 will kick off on 31 March with a grand opening ceremony before the first match between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The 16th season of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played across 12 venues with the Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the opener as well as the final on 28 May.

The two-month-long league will return to its customary home-and-away schedule in India for the first time since 2019. Each of the 10 teams will play a total of 14 games and have been divided into two groups. Group A includes – Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Group A while Group B has Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Join @tamannaahspeaks in the incredible #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony as we celebrate the biggest cricket festival at the biggest cricket stadium in the world – Narendra Modi Stadium! 🏟️ 🙌 31st March, 2023 – 6 PM IST on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema Make sure to tune in & join! 👌 pic.twitter.com/u9HtOcD9tm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023

Here are all the details regarding the IPL 2023 opening ceremony:

Date and time:

The opening ceremony for the IPL 2023 will be held ahead of the inaugural match on 31 March. The opening ceremony will begin at 6 PM IST, ahead of the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue:

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony of the 16th edition will be held at the world’s largest cricket stadium – Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

How to book tickets:

The tickets for IPL 2023 matches can be purchased from the Book My Show and Paytm Insider apps and websites. Notably, the ticket-booking window for the opening ceremony and inaugural match has already been open. The ticket price through Paytm Insider is set between Rs 800 and Rs 20,000.

Get ready to rock & roll! 🎶 To celebrate the biggest cricket festival, @arijitsingh will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world – Narendra Modi Stadium! 🏟️ 🗓️ 31st March, 2023 – 6 PM on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/K5nOHA2NJh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023

Performers:

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will include performances from singing sensation Arijit Singh and Bollywood actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Get ready for a dazzling and unforgettable evening 🎇@iamRashmika will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world – Narendra Modi Stadium! 🏟️ 🗓️ 31st March, 2023 – 6 PM on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/nNldHV3hHb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2023

Telecast and live streaming:

The opening ceremony of the cash-rich league will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the event will also be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

