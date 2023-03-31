IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE
The opening ceremony is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with Mandira Bedi, who had hosted the Women's Premier League opening ceremony, doing the same for the Indian Premier League as well.
IPL 2023 opening ceremony Latest Update: Singing sensation Arijit Singh and popular actors Rashmika Madanna and Tamannaah are scheduled to perform in the IPL 2023 opening ceremony in Ahmedabad.
Just 10 more minutes to go before the opening ceremony of the 2023 Indian Premier League gets underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Here's a quick primer on the star-studded event, in case you aren't fully caught up on what's lined up for this evening.
Akash Singh replaces CSK's Mukesh Choudhary
Chennai Super Kings on Thursday signed a like-for-like replacement for left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary, who has been ruled out of the 16th season due to back trouble and has shifted to the National Cricket Academy. Akash Singh, who was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, replaces him in the CSK squad.
No South Africans in action in opening round of IPL 2023
Explosive middle-order batter David Miller will not be available for the Gujarat Titans in today's opening clash. Neither will Sisanda Magala for the Chennai Super Kings.
This is because key South African players will not be available until 3 April, four days after the tournament opener, as they have been held back for national duty — a home ODI series against Netherlands.
Besides Miller and Magala, Punjab Kings' Kagiso Rabada and Delhi Capitals Anrich Nortje will also not be available for the opening weekend.
Dhoni skips training session
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni opted to skip a training session ahead of the opening game of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The ex-India captain had apparently suffered a niggle on his left knee while training in Chennai, and decided to opt out of a nets session on Thursday.
It's Mentor vs Mentee to start things off in the 16th season of the Indian Premier League as MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings take on defending champions in the opening clash of the 2023 Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad.
Four-time champions CSK will also be looking for their maiden victory over GT, having lost to them twice last year.
For close to two months now, the prime time slots will exclusively be dominated by cricketing action featuring the world’s leading cricketers and the remaining part of the day would be spent on discussions on and around the league. Everyone, from teams to websites to TV channels to advertising and social media agencies, will be operating in powerplay mode to capitalise on the T20 extravaganza.
Sahil Malhotra previews the 16th season of the IPL, looking at everything that's new this year to the kind of impact that this season could have on the ODI World Cup in India later this year among other topics.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening ceremony as well as Match 1 of the 2023 Indian Premier League, both of which will be taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday evening. Popular singer Arijit Singh and film stars Rashmika Madanna and Tamannaah are scheduled to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the opening clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony and GT vs CSK match preview: The Indian Premier League (IPL) caravan gets rolling once again with the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash kick-starting the 16th season of the cash-rich league on Friday.
It’s a former captain of the Indian team squaring off against one touted as the future leader across formats as MS Dhoni’s CSK — four time winners of the prestigious league — face defending champions GT, who won the title on debut after beating Rajasthan Royals in the final last year.
And it’s the Titans who will have the home advantage in the opening game as they will be playing in front of a lakh screaming fans at their home venue of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
As used to be the norm with the glitzy league in the past (but had to be temporarily paused due to the COVID pandemic), the tournament opener will be preceded by a star-studded opening ceremony. Singing sensation Arijit Singh is scheduled to perform at the world’s largest cricket stadium along with popular actors Rashmika Madanna and Tamanna Bhatia.
The opening ceremony will start at 6 PM IST and is expected to be a grand affair as always. The match will be starting at 7.30 PM with the toss at 7 PM. With the new rules coming in, captains for the first time in IPL would be nominating their playing XI after the toss and also the Impact Player.
As far as the head-to-head record is concerned between the two sides, Gujarat Titans have won both their matches against Chennai Super Kings which were played last season.
All eyes will also be on MS Dhoni as well as he did not train in Ahmedabad on the eve of the encounter.
He apparently has a left knee injury but CSK Kasi Viswanthan has confirmed that the veteran will play against GT.
“As far as I am concerned, the skipper is 100 percent playing. I don’t know about any other development,” Viswanthan said.
Click here to read Factboxes of all teams
Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2023
