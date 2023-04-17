Heaping praise on Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, India batting great Sunil Gavaskar has said that there has never been a captain like Dhoni and “there will never be one like him in the future.” Gavaskar’s high praise for Dhoni came ahead of CSK’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

“Chennai Super Kings know how to get out of tough situations. This has been possible only under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. Captaining 200 matches is very difficult. Captaining so many matches is a burden and it could have affected his performance as well. But Mahi is different. He is a different captain. There hasn’t been a captain like him and there will never be one like him in the future,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports Cricket Live Show.

Gavaskar also credited Virat Kohli for the solid starts the batter has been giving his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023. Kohli, who opens the batting for RCB, has scored 214 runs so far in four matches including 3 fifties.

“Virat Kohli is giving RCB flying starts at the start of the innings. He deserves a lot of credit for the starts RCB is getting and the runs the team is managing to post on the board because of his starts. These are good signs for RCB,” he added.

Meanwhile, the games on Super Sunday witnessed some rivetting contests and fantastic wins from Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in their respective games.

Mumbai Indians produced a clinical show to bag their second win of the season as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders. Praising Mumbai Indians for their back-to-back wins, former Mumbai cricketer Aditya Tare claimed the five-time IPL champions have finally found the winning combination this season.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live Show, Aditya Tare said, “MI now have found the combination that can win them matches and consolidate their position in the points table to keep themselves in the race for the playoffs.”

Rajasthan Royals pulled off a memorable run chase and handed defending champions Gujarat Titans their second straight loss at home. It was their skipper Sanju Samson who led the charge for Rajasthan after his team was pushed against the wall early on.

Lavishing praise upon Sanju Samson, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said the wicketkeeper-batter shows a lot of maturity in his game. With every passing day, he keeps on impressing and therefore Samson deserves to be a permanent member of the Indian side in white-ball format.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live Show, Harbhajan said, “We’ve seen another captain’s knock from Sanju. I have said in the past and still believe that he should be a regular feature in the Indian national side (in white ball format). He plays spinners and fast bowlers with equal ease. He knows how to absorb pressure and is a strong-willed player. He has faith in his abilities, just like MS Dhoni.”

