Chennai Super Kings completed their return to the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium with a 12-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in Match 6 of IPL 2023 on Monday, but it was not all that perfect from the Yellow Brigade.

CSK, being put into bat, posted 217/7 after vital contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and even skipper MS Dhoni, and although Moeen Ali took four wickets, CSK went onto give several extras during the Lucknow Super Giants’ run-chase.

While they conceded four wides and two no-balls against Gujarat Titans in their first game, CSK went onto concede as many as 12 wides and three no-balls against LSG on Monday, with CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande overstepping thrice.

Ian Bishop, former West Indies cricketer, and Sunil Gavaskar were on commentary duty when Deshpande had overstepped in the last over of the LSG game. Bishop said that when asked to Dhoni about no-balls, the CSK skipper admitted that conceding no-balls were ‘unacceptable’.

“We spoke to Dhoni after the last match. he said (Rajvardhan) Hangargekar did exceptionally well but no-balls are unacceptable. He said in the (post-match) interview,”Bishop said.

After the match against LSG, Dhoni had said that the bowlers will have to bowl no no-balls, and lesser wides, else the team would have to ‘play under a new captain’.

“They’ll have to bowl no no-balls and less wides. We are bowling too many extra deliveries and need to cut them out otherwise they’ll be playing under a new captain,” said Dhoni at the presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, Gavaskar suggested for CSK to have a penalty of sorts within the team to reduce conceding extras.

“Maybe they should have some sort of penalty within the team,” the former cricketer opined.

CSK will next play Mumbai Indians in a blockbuster clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday,

