Rewriting history in the 16 season of the Indian Premier League 2023 Chennai Super Kings registered a stunning win over Gujarat Titans in the final encounter of the cash-rich league on Tuesday at Narendra Modi Stadium.
Rewriting history in the 16 season of the Indian Premier League 2023 Chennai Super Kings registered a stunning win over Gujarat Titans in the final encounter of the cash-rich league on Monday at Narendra Modi Stadium.
The beloved cricket tournament had been a tremendous competition between 10 teams. The teams were divided a lot of points. In fact, the four play-offs positions were decided on the final league match-day of the IPL 2023 when GT defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Let’s take a look at few of the records that were broken in the IPL this year:
1. Batting Efforts
Indian Premier League 2023 saw the most number of hundreds of years hit in a single season. A stunning 12 centuries were hit in the tournament with Shubman Gill featuring the accomplishment. Gill scored three centuries in IPL 2023. Only Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler (Four tons each) have scored more centuries in a single season previously.
Read More: IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja regains Yellow Army’s love as blockbuster season gets fitting finale
2. Century scored in some previous seasons
12 – 2023
8 – 2022
7 – 2016
3. Mega Total
For batters, the IPL 2023 was a fairy tale. In Mohali, Wankhede, and even Eden Gardens, all teams saw amazing batting displays. This season, the IPL saw the most scores of 200 or more, with Lucknow Super Giants’ 257-run victory over PBKS leading the way.
Also Read: IPL 2023 Final: Jadeja dedicates CSK’s 5th title win to Dhoni, shares emotional tweet
4. 200+ totals
37 – 2023
18 – 2022
15 – 2018
5. Successful chases of 200 or more
8 – 2023
3 – 2014
2 – 2010, 2018, 2022
1 – 2008, 2012, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021
6. Highest average first innings total
183 – 2023
172 – 2018
171 – 2022
7. Highest run-rates
8.99 – 2023
8.65 – 2018
8.54 – 2022
8. Most 50+ scores
153 – 2023
118 – 2022
117 – 2016
Don’t Miss: IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni hints at ‘at least one more season’ with CSK after leading them to fifth title
9. Batting Paradise
The first innings of IPL 2023 saw an increase in the number of runs scored. In the IPL this season, the average first-innings score was 183. The run-rate also increased this season, reaching a whopping 8.99 runs per over.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
PBKS vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 15 runs in Dharamsala to spoil Shikhar Dhawan and Co's chances of qualifying for the playoffs.
Gaikwad struck a 44-ball 60 on a tricky Chepauk wicket as Chennai Super Kings bowled Gujarat Titans out for 157 after setting them 173 to win in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023.
Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are now fighting for the fourth spot in IPL 2023.