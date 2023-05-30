Rewriting history in the 16 season of the Indian Premier League 2023 Chennai Super Kings registered a stunning win over Gujarat Titans in the final encounter of the cash-rich league on Monday at Narendra Modi Stadium.

The beloved cricket tournament had been a tremendous competition between 10 teams. The teams were divided a lot of points. In fact, the four play-offs positions were decided on the final league match-day of the IPL 2023 when GT defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Let’s take a look at few of the records that were broken in the IPL this year:

1. Batting Efforts

Indian Premier League 2023 saw the most number of hundreds of years hit in a single season. A stunning 12 centuries were hit in the tournament with Shubman Gill featuring the accomplishment. Gill scored three centuries in IPL 2023. Only Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler (Four tons each) have scored more centuries in a single season previously.

2. Century scored in some previous seasons

12 – 2023

8 – 2022

7 – 2016

3. Mega Total

For batters, the IPL 2023 was a fairy tale. In Mohali, Wankhede, and even Eden Gardens, all teams saw amazing batting displays. This season, the IPL saw the most scores of 200 or more, with Lucknow Super Giants’ 257-run victory over PBKS leading the way.

4. 200+ totals

37 – 2023

18 – 2022

15 – 2018

5. Successful chases of 200 or more

8 – 2023

3 – 2014

2 – 2010, 2018, 2022

1 – 2008, 2012, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021

6. Highest average first innings total

183 – 2023

172 – 2018

171 – 2022

7. Highest run-rates

8.99 – 2023

8.65 – 2018

8.54 – 2022

8. Most 50+ scores

153 – 2023

118 – 2022

117 – 2016

9. Batting Paradise

The first innings of IPL 2023 saw an increase in the number of runs scored. In the IPL this season, the average first-innings score was 183. The run-rate also increased this season, reaching a whopping 8.99 runs per over.

