The IPL mini-auction is scheduled to take place on 23 December in Kochi but the date has left the franchises in a spot. Just two days before Christmas, most teams won’t have the services of their foreign support staff who would be on a holiday.

The franchises, as per sources, are now going to request the BCCI to reschedule the event so that they can have the attendance of their key personnel. It is still unclear which way the board will move on the request.

The mega auction, in February, was held over two days but the IPL mini-auction will be a one-day event. Most teams already have their core squads in place and would like to fine-tune ahead of the new edition of the Indian Premier League.

The ten teams have already submitted their list of retained players on 15 November. A total of 163 players were retained and 85 were released.

In the past, mini-auctions have been good for overseas players and this year promises to be no different.

The likes of Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, and Cameron Green are likely to put their names in for the auction and heavy bidding is expected as plenty of teams are looking for an all-rounder. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who was very impressive in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, had earlier confirmed his participation in the auctions.

For the mini-auction, the teams will have last year’s leftover purse value, this year’s retention/release money and an additional ₹5 crore to spend.

Purse remaining:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 42.25 crore

Punjab Kings: 32.20 crore

Lucknow Supergiants: 23.35 crore

Mumbai Indians: 20.55 crore

Chennai Super Kings: 20.45 crore

Delhi Capitals: 19.45 crore

Gujarat Titans: 19.25 crore

Rajasthan Royals: 13.20 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 8.75 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: 7.05 crore

Full list of players released by teams: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills, Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson,Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod, Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem.

