The deadline of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 player retention ended at 5 pm IST on Tuesday (15 November), and while there were some surprises, there were a few expected moves as well.

The IPL 2023 trading window ended on Tuesday evening, and teams can no longer trade players to other franchises.

One of the biggest headlines was West Indian Kieron Pollard bidding adieu to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after spending 13 years with Mumbai Indians (MI).

Australia’s Pat Cummins, meanwhile, opted out of IPL 2023, citing a hectic international calendar that includes the ODI World Cup in India.

Chennai Super Kings released another West Indian in the 39-year-old Dwayne Bravo. Bravo was bought back to CSK at the IPL 2022 mega auction following a tense bidding war against Delhi Capitals.

The former West Indies cricketer scalped 16 wickets from 10 matches as CSK finished in a lowly ninth place in IPL 2022.

The DJ’s dance tracks shall always be our favourite! Champion Forever! #WhistlePoduForever #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/z3JK0douhr — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 15, 2022

Along with Cummins, England duo of Alex Hales and Sam Billings opted to skip IPL 2023, citing personal reasons and national commitments as per the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise.

Shardul Thakur was traded by Delhi Capitals to the Kolkata Knight Riders, while Australia’s Jason Behrendorff was also traded to Mumbai Indians by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The mini-auction of IPL 2023 will take place on 23 December in Kochi.

Here’s a list of which player went where during the IPL 2023 trading window:

Mumbai Indians

Released players: Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

Players traded into team: Jason Behrendorff (Australia)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Released players: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford

Players traded into team: None

Chennai Super Kings

Released players: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Players traded into team: None

Punjab Kings

Released players: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee

Players traded into team: None

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Released players: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod

Players traded into team: None

Kolkata Knight Riders

Released players: Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson

Players traded into team: Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Gujarat Titans

Released players: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron

Players traded into team: None

Lucknow Super Giants

Released players: Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem

Players traded into team: None

Delhi Capitals

Released players: Shardul Thakur, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh

Players traded into team: Aman Khan

Rajasthan Royals

Released players: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka

Players traded into team: None

