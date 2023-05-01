Rajasthan Royals had scored 212 runs against the Mumbai Indians after winning the toss and batting first. Yashasvi Jaiswal had cracked a brilliant 124 runs from 62 balls. The target, 213 runs, was out of reach for MI at Wankhede Stadium. They were staring at a third straight defeat. Up stepped Tim David to change all that.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

MI needed 17 runs from the last over by Jason Holder. Tim David occupied the crease. Inexplicably Holder bowled three consecutive full-tosses and David pummeled all three for sixes to seal the match for Mumbai Indians.

“I’ve been hungry. Haven’t finished like that, so it was amazing. The team’s so excited. The other boys have been putting in big performances and I’ve been waiting for my chance. I am really pleased I took it. I’ve been hungry to finish off games like that. It plays on your mind because you want to do it. Trying to stay in the present and just enjoy it when it comes,” he said after his 45 runs from 14 balls.

David has made the most of coming down the order and not being able to settle down. From the 93 balls he’s faced this season, 12 of them have been sent beyond the boundary rope for a six. Despite making it look terribly easy, David said a lot of work has gone into developing the skill.

It hasn’t come easily and it hasn’t felt like it is coming easy so far this season. When you get in that momentum, you’ve got to run with the moment. I’ve been putting in some really hard work on the training field in the last few weeks.”

“I am grateful to the support staff and Polly’s [Kieron Pollard] a big part of it. Lot of conversation and then just trying to relax and enjoy the game,” he said.

Tim David also empathised with Holder as the heat made it tough to grip the ball comfortably. “It was tough bowling. It was very sweaty to grip the ball. As a batter, you have a feeling when you get the momentum. It was very important that the first ball went for six. It’s a tough role for him [Holder]. I feel for him because it was tough for everyone bowling at all stages,” he added.

David’s six-hitting prowess meant Jaiswal’s 124 run knock went in vain. Praising Jaiswal he said, “He played an amazing innings. Congratulations to him. It was very good to watch. He’s a Mumbai boy, so on his home turf that must be special for him. I don’t know if it is his first hundred in the IPL, but an amazing knock, so well done to him.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.