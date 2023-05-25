Mumbai Indians (MI) were in a league of their own in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator as they steamrolled Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

While the batting department had starred in their eight-wicket thrashing of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their final league game of the season on Sunday, it was Akash Madhwal’s fiery haul of 5/5 along with their superb fielding efforts that took centre-stage in their massive victory over the Krunal Pandya-led side in the second playoff fixture of the season.

MI now face defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday, with the winner of that contest facing four-time winners Chennai Super Kings, who won Qualifier 1 by 15 runs at Chepauk, in the summit clash on Sunday, also at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

MI posted a competitive 182/8 on the board after opting to bat powered by Cameron Green (41) and Suryakumar Yadav’s (33) 66-run third-wicket partnership and late contributions from Tilak Verma (26) and Nehal Wadhera (23). Lucknow, in reply, lost wickets from the outset but their chase was briefly revived by Marcus Stoinis’ (40) explosive hitting.

Madhwal, however, put a big dent in Lucknow’s hopes by dismissing Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran off successive deliveries, handing over the reins of the match to the five-time champions. Their sharp fielding then came under the spotlight with as many as three batters, including the well-set Stoinis, getting run-out.

Madhwal then dismissed Mohsin Khan to seal a massive victory for Mumbai and emulate Indian spin icon Anil Kumble’s figures of 5/5 to cap off a memorable day in office.

It was a day of milestones and records at the Eliminator, a lot of which had to do with Madhwal. We take a look at some of the important numbers from the LSG-MI contest below:

— Akash Madhwal’s figures of 5/5 not only are the best by a bowler in an IPL playoff fixture, bettering Doug Bollinger’s 4/13 for CSK against Deccan Chargers in the 2010 semis, it’s also the first-ever five-wicket haul.

— Madhwal’s 5/5 is also the best bowling figures by a Mumbai Indians bowler ever, bettering Jasprit Bumrah’s 5/10 against Kolkata Knight Riders in last year.

— It’s also the joint-best figures by an Indian in the IPL, tied with Anil Kumble’s 5/5 for RCB against RR in 2009.

4-wkt hauls in consecutive IPL matches: Shadab Jakati 2009

Munaf Patel 2012

Andrew Tye 2018

Kagiso Rabada 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal 2023

Akash Madhwal 2023 #MIvLSG pic.twitter.com/19fz2i1r9J — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 24, 2023

— MI’s 81-run victory over LSG is the third-biggest in terms of runs in an IPL playoff match. Delhi Capitals find themselves on the losing side in two of the biggest defeats in the playoffs, by 105 and 86 runs against Rajasthan Royals and CSK in 2008 and 2012 respectively.

— Mumbai Indians bowlers have now taken six five-wicket hauls in the IPL, the most by any team. RR and RCB are joint-second in the list with four five-wicket hauls each.

— LSG have now finished third on the table and got knocked out in the Eliminator in the two seasons that they have been part of since making their IPL debut last year.

