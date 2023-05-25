Akash Madhwal dished out yet another match-winning performance for the Mumbai Indians (MI), running through the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batting lineup with a haul of 5/5 in the IPL 2023 Eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Madhwal, who had helped MI stage a comeback against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede with 4/37 in their final league game of the season, ended up breaking the record for the best figures by a Mumbai Indians bowlers as LSG were bundled out for a paltry 101 after being set a challenging 183 to win by the five-time champions, who now face defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Madhwal, who has been one of the finds of the season, surpassed Jasprit Bumrah’s figures of 5/10 for the best performance by an MI bowler in the tournament history. It was also the best bowling figures this season, going past LSG pacer Mark Wood’s 5/14 against Delhi Capitals in the first week of the 16th season. It also is the best performance ever in an IPL knockout fixture, going past Doug Bollinger’s 4/13 against Deccan Chargers in the IPL 2010 semis.

The right-arm seamer from Uttarakhand drew first blood for Mumbai by dismissing opener Prerak Mankad in his first over with Lucknow losing their first wicket with 12 on board. The real game-changer, however, was Madhwal’s second over in which he ended up dismissing Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran, two key middle-order hopes for Lucknow, off successive deliveires for 1 and 0 respectively, turning the game on its head and putting Mumbai in control in the process.

Watch the dismissals here:

Ayush Badoni 🙌

Nicholas Pooran 😯 Two outstanding deliveries from Akash Madhwal to get two BIG wickets 🔥🔥#LSG 75/5 after 10 overs Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/CVo5K1wG31#TATAIPL | #Eliminator | #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/smlXIuNSXc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2023

And here are some of the reactions to Madhwal’s sensational performance on Twitter:

Akash Madhwal 5 wickets in the eliminator after the 4 he took in the last league game which was a do or die game . Such a delight to see newcomers doing well. This is the season where many of the experience guys have had a great season and many newcomers have made a big mark.… pic.twitter.com/ofZI0yk8af — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 24, 2023

Great bowling in a high pressure game, Akash Madhwal. Welcome to the 5/5 club 👏🏾 @mipaltan @JioCinema — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 24, 2023

What a spell from Akash Madhwal🔥🔥🔥. Congratulations @mipaltan, great win 🙌🏾 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 24, 2023

Akash Madhwal ensures a new team won’t be winning the IPL. Fabulous performance by him in the last 2 games and a great win for Mumbai. #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/AbWBn4Egbl — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) May 24, 2023

Akash Madhwal what a performance! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Showed the potential earlier in the season when he conceded just 6 runs in the 20th over v RCB at Wankhede. Tonight he hit his peak! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 24, 2023

Madhwal’s twin-strike in the 10th over of the chase landed a body blow to Lucknow’s hopes of reaching Qualifier 2 after losing the Eliminator in their debut season last year. LSG never quite recovered from that collapse, and would lose wickets in clusters.

Madhwal, meanwhile, would collect his fourth wicket in his third over after Ravi Bishnoi offered Chris Jordan a sitter at long on, and completed his five-for by yorking last batter Mohsin Khan out for a seven-ball duck, collecting the winning wicket in the process as well.

Naveen-ul-Haq, who had earlier helped Lucknow fight back against Mumbai with a haul of 4/38, remained unbeaten on 1.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.