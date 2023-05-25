Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2023: MI's Akash Madhwal welcomed into ‘5/5 club’ after match-winning spell against LSG in Eliminator

Cricket

IPL 2023: MI's Akash Madhwal welcomed into ‘5/5 club’ after match-winning spell against LSG in Eliminator

Akash Madhwal starred in Mumbai Indians' 81-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator with a sensational spell of 5/5 in Chennai.

IPL 2023: MI's Akash Madhwal welcomed into ‘5/5 club’ after match-winning spell against LSG in Eliminator

Akash Madhwal registered the best figures ever by a Mumbai Indians bowler, eclipsing Jasprit Bumrah's 5/10 in the process. Sportzpics

Akash Madhwal dished out yet another match-winning performance for the Mumbai Indians (MI), running through the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batting lineup with a haul of 5/5 in the IPL 2023 Eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Madhwal, who had helped MI stage a comeback against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede with 4/37 in their final league game of the season, ended up breaking the record for the best figures by a Mumbai Indians bowlers as LSG were bundled out for a paltry 101 after being set a challenging 183 to win by the five-time champions, who now face defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Related Articles

Knew

Knew Akash Madhwal had skills and the character to do the job for us: MI captain Rohit Sharma

Knew

IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal's 5/5 blows LSG away as MI storm into Qualifier 2 with 81-run win

Madhwal, who has been one of the finds of the season, surpassed Jasprit Bumrah’s figures of 5/10 for the best performance by an MI bowler in the tournament history. It was also the best bowling figures this season, going past LSG pacer Mark Wood’s 5/14 against Delhi Capitals in the first week of the 16th season. It also is the best performance ever in an IPL knockout fixture, going past Doug Bollinger’s 4/13 against Deccan Chargers in the IPL 2010 semis.

The right-arm seamer from Uttarakhand drew first blood for Mumbai by dismissing opener Prerak Mankad in his first over with Lucknow losing their first wicket with 12 on board. The real game-changer, however, was Madhwal’s second over in which he ended up dismissing Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran, two key middle-order hopes for Lucknow, off successive deliveires for 1 and 0 respectively, turning the game on its head and putting Mumbai in control in the process.

Watch the dismissals here:

And here are some of the reactions to Madhwal’s sensational performance on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Madhwal’s twin-strike in the 10th over of the chase landed a body blow to Lucknow’s hopes of reaching Qualifier 2 after losing the Eliminator in their debut season last year. LSG never quite recovered from that collapse, and would lose wickets in clusters.

Madhwal, meanwhile, would collect his fourth wicket in his third over after Ravi Bishnoi offered Chris Jordan a sitter at long on, and completed his five-for by yorking last batter Mohsin Khan out for a seven-ball duck, collecting the winning wicket in the process as well.

Naveen-ul-Haq, who had earlier helped Lucknow fight back against Mumbai with a haul of 4/38, remained unbeaten on 1.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 25, 2023 00:33:23 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: LSG leave Quinton de Kock out for Eliminator against MI in Chennai
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: LSG leave Quinton de Kock out for Eliminator against MI in Chennai

Lucknow Super Giants left de Kock out of their lineup for the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians in Chennai, naming Kyle Mayers in the Impact Subs list and starting with three overseas players in their XI.

IPL 2023: Cameron Green, Akash Madhwal prove their worth as Mumbai Indians out-muscle Sunrisers Hyderabad
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Cameron Green, Akash Madhwal prove their worth as Mumbai Indians out-muscle Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green struck an unbeaten 100 off 47 deliveries to power Mumbai Indians to a dominant eight-wicket victory after Madhwal's 4/37 restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 200/5.

IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh hails MI veteran Piyush Chawla's 'wicket-taking software'
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh hails MI veteran Piyush Chawla's 'wicket-taking software'

Piyush Chawla is currently among the leading wicket-takers this season is expected to play a key role for Mumbai Indians against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday.