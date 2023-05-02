Virat Kohli has now dropped a cryptic post on Instagram after his on-field spat with former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir. The former teammates were involved in an on-field spar after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered an 18-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Monday.

Kohli posted a quote on his Instagram account which many believe is related to his on-field spat with Gambhir. The former India captain used a quote from former Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius who was also a philosopher.

“Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth,” Kohli wrote.

Earlier in a video posted by the RCB on their YouTube channel, Kohli could be seen taking a subtle dig at Gambhir while celebrating RCB’s victory over LSG.

“If you can give it, you gotta take it, otherwise don’t give it,” Kohli could be heard saying.

“It was a really important win on the road for us. The fact that we got more support than the home crowd (side) is an unbelievable feeling. Tells you all about how we’re liked as a team and how people back us. It is a very sweet win. Feels good for many reasons. But most importantly for the character we showed in defending that total. Everyone had the belief that we can do it and we ended up as the winning side,” he further said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Kumble slammed both Kohli and Gambhir. He said that one needs to respect the game and opposition and should not display emotions on the field.

“A lot of emotion goes in but you don’t want to be displaying those emotions here. This is important, you need to have a conversation. But this is something that’s unacceptable,” Kumble said on JioCinema.

“No matter what, you have to respect the opposition and the game. Once a game is over, you have to shake hands and tip your hat off, not to the player but to the game because that’s something you need to respect… I don’t know what was spoken, some things may have been personal and you don’t want that on the cricket field. But with Gautam and Virat and the players involved, it wasn’t the nicest thing to see,” he added.

