IPL 2023: KL Rahul not 'plagued' by LSG captaincy, says Jonty Rhodes

After scoring 81 runs in the first four matches of IPL 2023, KL Rahul bounced back in form with a 74-run knock off 56 balls against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants got his first fifty of IPL 2023 on Saturday vs PBKS. Sportzpics

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants fielding coach Jonty Rhodes has said that captaincy is not something that has “plagued” KL Rahul. The LSG skipper has often been criticised for allowing pressure and responsibilities in the game to cloud his thinking, leading to a lack of intent in his batting.

After scoring 81 runs in the first four matches, Rahul bounced back in form with a 74-run knock off 56 balls against Punjab Kings on Saturday, however, LSG lost the match by 2 wickets.

Talking about his captaincy, Rhodes in the post-match conference said that Rahul likes to lead from the front and is not bothered by the responsibility.

“The captain is someone who likes to lead from the front. He has always been a successful, dominating batter in all the IPLs. Captaincy isn’t something that’s ever plagued him. Many great batters when given captaincy don’t quite handle it. He’s led from the front and I think it’s great to see that,” Rhodes said.

IPL 2023: LSG vs PBKS top moments

Rhodes was also delighted to see Rahul back in form.

“When the captain is scoring runs, the way that he plays he lays a really good platform for others to play around them.”

“We always knew that he was just one knock away. He’s been batting in the nets superbly. He’s not the kind of player anybody worries about because we always know it’s literally one innings away.”

KL Rahul: ‘We were 10 runs short against PBKS’

Rahul steered LSG’s innings till the end with no support from other batters. He was dismissed in the 19th over as Lucknow made 159/8. PBKS chased down the target with 3 balls to spare.

“I think he himself will be satisfied with the way the knock turned out today but possibly could’ve batted deeper,” Rhodes added.

Updated Date: April 16, 2023 15:10:18 IST

