Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul put the blame on his side’s batting after a two-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings on Saturday in IPL 2023. Batting first, LSG posted 159/8 with the captain making 74 off 56, but PBKS got to the target with three balls to spare.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Rahul in the post-match presentation said that his side was 10 runs short of the par score and that the execution of plans while bowling was not perfect.

“I think we were about 10 runs short towards the end. The dew came in and it seemed to help the batters (of PBKS) a little bit more. We did not execute well with the ball,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

IPL 2023: LSG vs PBKS top moments

“If a couple of batters get in, play good knocks, we can get to 180-190. Unfortunately, today, few of the batters hit good shots but got caught just on the boundary line. On another day, we would have got those 10-15 runs extra that would have made the difference.”

He said while playing on a new ground and a new pitch, one cannot rely on the previous games.

“We take it as it comes, assess it on the go and not really set ourselves a target.”

On his fine catch to dismiss Jitesh Sharma, Rahul said, “The game was on the line and I try to give everything when I am on the field. I went for it.”

Rahul said each player in the team has a different role to play.

“We have 7-8 batters in our team and few can clear any boundary. Some are not as powerful but have skill. It is about each player playing their part and role and that is what makes a team exciting.

“We do have power hitters down the order in Pooran and Stoinis. Mayers up top takes the aggressive route and a few of us have to assess the conditions and stick to what works for them. Just about giving them the confidence to do what they are comfortable with.”

IPL 2023: Rahul fastest to 4000 IPL runs and more stats

Stand-in PBKS captain Sam Curran described the win as amazing.

“Our spinners bowled nicely. KG does what he does. Bit of dew came in but the wicket was offering a little for the bowlers. The way Sikandar Raza played was brilliant. And the way Shahrukh finished it, that’s what he’s in our team to do. His role has been clear in our side.

“Players who can hit sixes from ball one are dangerous. You go from ground to ground – different dimensions – have to come up with different game plans.

“We’ve got so many options which is lovely to have as a captain. I’ve never done it before. Hopefully, Shikhar is fit soon.”

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.