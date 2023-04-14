Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Andre Russell put brakes on the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) start by sending Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi back to the pavilion in the fifth over of the game.

Follow LIVE: KKR vs SRH

Mayank was dismissed in the first ball of over for 9, when he tried to hit but ended up getting an outside edge to find Varun Chakaravarthy at short third.

Russell then struck again in the last ball of the over when Rahul tried pulling a bouncer but got a top edge and was caught by Gurbaz.

Following the quick two wickets in the fourth over, Harry Brook and Aiden Markram took the charge to hold the SRH batting line.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.