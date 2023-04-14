Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2023: KKR's Andre Russell gives early jolts to SRH with two wickets in fifth over

Mayank was dismissed in the first ball of over for 9, when he tried to hit but ended up getting an outside edge to find Varun Chakaravarthy at short third.

Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Andre Russell put brakes on the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) start by sending Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi back to the pavilion in the fifth over of the game.

Follow LIVE: KKR vs SRH 

Mayank was dismissed in the first ball of over for 9, when he tried to hit but ended up getting an outside edge to find Varun Chakaravarthy at short third.

Russell then struck again in the last ball of the over when Rahul tried pulling a bouncer but got a top edge and was caught by Gurbaz.

Following the quick two wickets in the fourth over, Harry Brook and Aiden Markram took the charge to hold the SRH batting line.

Updated Date: April 14, 2023 20:52:46 IST

