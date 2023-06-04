Rinku Singh’s five sixes against Gujarat Titans during the recently concluded IPL 2023 season have completely changed the youngster’s life.

Not only did the 25-year-old help Kolkata Knight Riders win the game as they snatched the victory, but he is also being touted by many former cricketers to make his India debut very soon.

In the midst of all this, Rinku recently revealed a piece of advice from the master of cricket, MS Dhoni.

In 11 matches, Rinku Singh has scored more than 150 runs and has hit 337 runs. The left-hander has hit 21 sixes and as many boundaries playing the finisher’s role to perfection. Although Rinku has shown glimpses of brilliance in the past, but the 25-year-old has matured as a finisher, flaunting his ability to remain calm under pressure.

During a recent conversation, Rinku recalled that the CSK skipper once told him that he was batting well and should just look to hit the ball straight without thinking about what the bowler is going to do.

The Uttar Pradesh batter revealed on numerous occasions that he was taking advice from people like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and others.

“Mahi bhai is the best finisher so I was asking him what the other ways to finish the game he told me, I was watching your batting, you batted well, he told me when the last over is going on, try to hit straight, let the bowler do what he wants to,” Rinku told Sports Hour in an interview.

Rinku Singh has hit 11 sixes in the last 2 overs in IPL 2023 and has been striking at over 200 in the 20th over of the season.

