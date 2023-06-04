Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cameron Green and Rohit Sharma shared the dressing room and dugout while teaming up for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

WTC Final 2023: Cameron Green hopes to inculcate Rohit Sharma's calmness

Cameron Green (67) and skipper Rohit Sharma (44) revived Mumbai Indians' chase with a 76-run second-wicket stand after Punjab Kings got rid of Ishan Kishan early. Sportzpics

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green hopes to bring to life the calmness of Rohit Sharma into his game during the World Test Championship final. The two had shared the dressing room for the Mumbai Indians during the recently concluded Indian Premier League.

Green, with 452 runs and six wickets, played a key role in MI’s run to the knockout stages. MI, captained by Rohit Sharma, were knocked out by the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

“The calmness he (Rohit) has out in the middle is so evident,” Green told ICC ahead of the World Test Championship Final against India at The Oval, starting June 7.

“He’s obviously been there and done that for 10 years. To be out there with him and just talk through a situation was awesome.

“My role was trying to be aggressive and then he obviously showed ways to go about it, whether it was attacking spin, attacking pace, kind of picking your bowler in a way,” the 24-year-old added.

Green joined his Australia teammates on Thursday and can shift focus to red ball cricket. Rohit and Green, who shared a century partnership against Sunrisers Hyderabad, will now be foes in the WTC Final.

The 24-year-old believes in-form Virat Kohli is going to be a threat during the clash. “Virat Kohli. I think he always tries to be the man to stand up in big moments,” he said. “A World Test Championship is obviously a massive moment, so I look forward to that.”

