Kolkata: After holding out for long, Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Jason Roy as a replacement for the injured skipper Shreyas Iyer. England’s Roy joins KKR for Rs 2.8 crore from his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

The decision comes after KKR were delivered a double blow early into the season. Iyer, suffering back spasms and issues, is reportedly set to travel to the UK for a procedure and will miss the entire league. The India batter is also likely to miss the World Test Championship final against Australia in June.

Also out of contention is Bangladesh’s experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Roy’s last appearance in the IPL came in the 2021 season where he represented Sunrisers Hyderabad. That season he played five matches, scoring 150 runs including a fifty. He has earlier played the 2017 and 2018 seasons of the Indian Premier League.

On the international front, Jason Roy, 32, has played 64 T20Is for England, scoring 1522 runs at a strike rate of 137.61 with eight fifties.

KKR began the season with a 7-run defeat against Punjab Kings in a rain curtailed contest. Two-time champions Kolkata will be at home against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday in their next outing.

