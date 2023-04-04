India batter Shreyas Iyer is set to miss the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2023 season, as well as the World Test Championship final against Australia in June, with the 28-year-old set to undergo a back surgery in the United Kingdom, BCCI sources said.

According to news agency PTI, Iyer will be out of cricketing action for at least five months. That would mean that his participation in the 50-over World Cup in India in October-November could be touch and go.

He last played for India during the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in March. During that match in Ahmedabad, Iyer had sustained a lower back pain and was eventually ruled out of the remainder of that Test. He managed to bowl one over, conceding two runs, before being haunted by the injury.

“Yes, he will have his back surgery abroad. He is likely to be out of action for at least five months with full rehabilitation,” a BCCI source PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The WTC final will be played between India and Australia in London from June 7.

The recurring lower-back injury had forced Iyer out of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last month, before ruling him out of the ODI series against Australia that followed.

His injury surfaced in December last, following India’s tour of Bangladesh.

In Iyer’s absence, Nitish Rana was named interim KKR captain ahead of this IPL season.

With inputs from PTI

