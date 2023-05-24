Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: JioCinema equals world record for concurrency views during GT vs CSK

JioCinema recorded 2.5 crore concurrent viewers during the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Qualifier 1.

JioCinema witnessed 2.5 crore viewers at the same time during GT vs CSK IPL Qualifier 1. Image: JioCinema

IPL’s broadcast partner JioCinema continued to set benchmarks for the rest of the industry to follow as it clocked 2.5 crore concurrent views during the Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. In the process, JioCinema equalled the world record set for concurrent views during the India vs New Zealand semi-final at the 2019 ODI World Cup.

JioCinema, the digital broadcast partner for the T20 league, has broken its own record thrice this season now. The previous best was 2.4 crore established during Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 17 April. The previous best, 2.2 crore, also involved CSK when they faced Rajasthan Royals.

The streaming service provider has collected over 1300 crore video views in the first five weeks of the IPL 2023 while averaging time spent per viewer per match at 60 minutes.

In the Qualifier 1 between GT and CSK, four-time champions Chennai emerged victorious by 15 runs to move into the final for the 10th time in 16 seasons.

The action now moves to the Eliminator between five-time winners Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. The winner of that clash will take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

The final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 28 May.

Updated Date: May 24, 2023 11:31:58 IST

