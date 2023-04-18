New Delhi: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match on JioCinema clocked the highest ever concurrent viewership.

The last over of the second innings of the match saw the concurrent viewership on JioCinema touching 2.4 crore. Chennai won the match by 8 runs. JioCinema has been free streaming IPL matches for all viewers.

The numbers for JioCinema are way bigger than what Disney+ Hotstar had when it had the streaming rights for IPL.

The early matches on JioCinema are doing far better than the final encounters of the past on Disney+ Hotstar. In terms of engagement, JioCinema continues to set new benchmarks every day.

The streaming app has been adding millions of new viewers for IPL on daily basis.

The highest viewership recorded on Disney Hotstar was 1.86 crore during the final match of 2019 season.

JioCinema’s free streaming of the TATA IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views. Additionally, JioCinema has registered highest ever number for any apps installed.

In terms of sponsorships and advertisers, JioCinema has been far ahead of TV rights holder for IPL. The streaming app has roped in 23 marquee sponsors for the tournament, along with most top brands in the country as advertisers.

