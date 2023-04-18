Rajasthan Royals bowler Yuzvendra Chahal has claimed that the new impact player rule has helped last year’s finalists take the top spot currently in the IPL 2023 table. With eight points and four wins from five matches. RR are currently leading the IPL 2023 points table.

Reflecting on their good run so far, Chahal said that the impact player rule has allowed RR to strengthen their batting during big chases.

Impact player Devdutt Padikkal scored a crucial 26 as RR defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans for the first time on 16 April. Against Punjab Kings, substitute Dhruv Jurel’s 32 not out off 15 balls gave a RR real shot at victory.

“It has worked in our favour given the way Dhruv (Jurel) and Dev (Devdutt Padikkal) have batted. It is a plus point because I am of no use with the bat. It helps when you are chasing a big total and an extra batter gets added, which is a plus point,” Chahal said head of RR’s match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Chahal himself has been substituted twice in five matches.

Royals are also gearing up to play their first game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

“It is a bigger ground here so as a spinner I am happy,” Chahal quipped.

Talking about his bowling and bowling in tandem with Ravichandran Ashwin and Adam Zampa, Chahal said, “The management decides as per situation (on playing them together). We have a good bonding between us, having played the last two games together.”

“My main motive this year is to win the trophy, not just the Purple Cap,” signed off Chahal

The leg-spinner already has 11 wickets in five IPL 2023 matches and was the highest wicket-taker last season with 27 scalps.

