Rajasthan Royals (RR) are all set to take KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 26th match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday (19 April) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. While exuding an impressive performance in the season so far, Rajasthan are currently leading the points table after winning four of their last five matches.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Lucknow, on the other hand, stand in the second position after winning three matches out of their five last matches. Ahead of Wednesday’s IPL match, check out the head-to-head record between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants and the live-streaming details for the game.

RR vs LSG: Head-to-head record

If we take a look at the head-to-head record between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, the two have competed against each other in just two matches, both played during IPL 2022. On both occasions, Rajasthan outplayed Lucknow.

RR vs LSG weather prediction

The temperature in Jaipur for Wednesday (19 April 2023) is expected to range between 25 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius. While a hazy sun will remain in the sky, it is expected to turn breezy in the afternoon. The windspeed is expected to range from 41 km/hour.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants live streaming

RR vs LSG match date

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will take place on 19 April, Wednesday.

RR vs LSG match location

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RR vs LSG match timings

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday. Toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch RR vs LSG on TV?

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

RR vs LSG live streaming

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.

RR vs LSG full squads

Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, and Joe Root.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, and Yudhvir Charak.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.