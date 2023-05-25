Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal stunned the world cricket with his amazing figures of 5 wickets for 5 runs as his team outplayed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 81 runs in the Eliminator of the IPL 2023 played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday night.

Mumbai Indians will now take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Batting first after winning the toss, MI put up a challenging 182/8 with Cameron Green (41 runs, 23b, 6×4, 1×6) and Suryakumar Yadav (33 runs, 20b, 2×4, 2×6) emerging as their top scorers. Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq emerged as LSG’s best bowler on the night, taking 4/38 in his four overs.

LSG were then shot out for 101 in 16.3 overs with Madhwal taking a fifer.

IPL 2023: Who is Akash Madhwal?

The 29-year-old from Uttarakhand, who is a late bloomer, put paid to LSG’s chances and his victims included opener Prerak Mankad (2 runs), Ayush Badoni (1 run), Nicholas Pooran (0), Ravi Bishnoi (3 runs) and Mohsin Khan (0).

Marcus Stoinis looked dangerous, hitting a 27-ball 40, but poor judgment on his part resulted in his getting run out as LSG were reduced to 89/6. Green was also splendid with the ball giving away only 15 runs in 3 overs, and also fielded terrifically.

JioCinema IPL expert Suresh Raina hailed Madhwal’s performance, saying: “What’s best was that he got a chance to bowl with the new ball. They trusted him after he bowled well at the Wankhede. All credit should go to his coaching staff. His run-up is great. I haven’t seen a bowling performance like this since 2008. He’s an uncapped player who hasn’t even played much, but taking five wickets in a Qualifier? Sensational performance.”

Mumbai Indians: Where talent meets opportunity

Another JioCinema TATA IPL expert Chris Gayle praised Green’s performance, saying: “Cameron Green batted superbly. He was first very deliberate, it was fantastic. It was a good wicket to bat on, the ball was actually coming onto the bat. Cam Green actually set the tone and set the momentum for Mumbai Indians batting.”

Gayle also spoke of the forthcoming GT-MI clash, saying: “They’re going to GT’s hometown, so that’s going to be a big plus for them. That’s something we have to take into consideration. But the momentum is now with Mumbai. Is Mumbai going all the way to the final? If they do, CSK doesn’t want to see a team like Mumbai.”

Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Titans on Friday at 7:30 pm in Qualifier 2, live on JioCinema.

