Harry Brook, who had got off to an indifferent start this season, brought up his maiden IPL half-century in 32 deliveries, getting the Sunrisers Hyderabad off to a rapid start against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Harry Brook finally announced himself in the Indian Premier League with scintillating half-century during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata.
England batter Brook, who had set the stage on fire in international cricket as well as in leagues such as the Pakistan Super League, had got off to an indifferent start in the IPL after being picked up by the Sunrisers for a sum of Rs 13.25 crore, getting dismissed for scores of 13, 3 and 13 in his first three outings.
Brook, though, was off to a flying start in his second outing as SRH opener, collecting a boundary off the very first delivery of the innings after Kolkata opted to field and racing to 32 off just 12 balls inside the first four overs and 39 off 17 at the end of the powerplay.
Brook continued to stand tall even after Andre Russell struck twice in his first over of the season, removing fellow opener Mayank Agarwal first ball, before getting rid of Rahul Tripathi off the last ball of the same over. He would bring up his maiden IPL half-century with a single off Sunil Narine in the 11th over, taking 32 balls to reach the milestone.
KKR, who are eyeing their third win on the trot, earlier opted to field after skipper Nitish Rana won the toss, with the home team announcing an unchanged XI. SRH, who defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets to collect their first points of the season earlier this week, brought Abhishek Sharma in place of Washington Sundar in their only change.
