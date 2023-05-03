Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IPL 2023: 'Hardik Pandya played low-risk cricket' — Parthiv Patel after GT lose to DC

IPL 2023: 'Hardik Pandya played low-risk cricket' — Parthiv Patel after GT lose to DC

Hardik Pandya made 59 not out at a strike rate of 111 as Gujarat Titans lost to Delhi Capitals by five runs.

Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten fifty at a strike rate of 111. AP

Hardik Pandya made 59 not off 53 balls but the knock went in a losing cause as Delhi Capitals registered a 5-run win over Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 on Tuesday. Chasing a target of just 131, GT found themselves in the ascendancy but Pandya’s “low-risk” game resulted in 33 needed from the last 2 overs.

Rahul Tewatia slammed Anrich Nortje for three consecutive sixes in the penultimate over but Ishant Sharma successfully defended 12 in the last over to help DC secure a crucial win.

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel slammed Pandya for not doing enough to take his side across the finishing line.

“The game went deep because he (Hardik) played low-risk cricket. If he took a few risks, they could’ve ended the game an over or two earlier chasing a target of 130 runs. When you are 59 not out in 53 balls chasing 130, you expect your team to win. He made almost half the runs and all the boundaries we saw were hit on the back foot. He was waiting for things to happen, the saying ‘we need to make things happen’, he wasn’t doing that,” JioCinema IPL expert Parthiv Patel said.

JioCinema IPL expert Anil Kumble was super impressed with veteran Ishant who gave away just six runs in the final over.

“What was really impressive was his defense of the last 12 runs. Especially against two set batters. Tewatia was batting really well. He had batted only 5 balls but had scored 20. The execution of those and clarity of thought, saying ‘Okay, I’m going to bowl these wide yorkers and execute them perfectly’ and the next ball was a slower ball. That slower ball is something I am seeing Ishant Sharma doing for the first time in terms of the knuckleball, very late in his delivery stride, he changes that to a knuckleball and the execution is just perfect. He got Vijay Shankar out and then Tewatia. The last over, to defend 12 runs, against these kinds of batters is exceptional,” Kumble said.

Updated Date: May 03, 2023 12:49:06 IST

