Cricket

IPL 2023: How Ishant Sharma defended 12 runs in final over as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans

Ishant Sharma successfully defended 12 runs in the final over as Delhi Capitals scripted a thrilling five-run win over Gujarat Titans.

Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma, left, hugs captain David Warner to celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Gujarat Titans. AP

Ishant Sharma bowled a brilliant final over to guide Delhi Capitals (DC) to a thrilling last-over win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Tuesday. The defending champions needed 33 from the last two overs chasing a target of 131 but had specialist finishers Rahul Tewatia and Hardik Pandya at the crease.

Tewatia finished the penultimate over with three consecutive sixes and helped his team collect 21 runs off Anrich Nortje. Only 12 was needed from the final over but Ishant bowled a brilliant final over, in which not only he got Tewatia out but also successfully defended the 12 runs.

Ishant’s big strategy in the final over was to make full use of his experience and bowl the wide yorkers.

Here’s how the over transpired:

Ball 1: A wide low full toss which Pandya heaved to deep extra cover for two runs.

Ball 2: Another wide ball, this time a yorker and Pandya played this to deep point for a single.

Ball 3: Dot ball. Ishant hit the jackpot in the final over with his perfect execution. This was a wide yorker that Tewatia missed. GT took a review for wide ball but it went in vain.

Ball 4: OUT! Ishant outfoxed Tewatia with a slower wide ball which the batter tried to heave on the legside but sliced to the extra cover.

Ball 5: Low and wide delivery which Rashid blasted to extra cover but Rilee Rossouw dived to his right to stop a boundary. Two runs were taken and six was needed from the last ball to force a Super Over.

Ball 6: Another wide full toss and Rashid sliced it behind the wicket but it was saved by the backward point fielder. Only one run was taken and DC won by five runs.

After the game, Ishant Sharma elaborated on his plans for the final over.

“I keep practicing in the nets. We practice bowling with the new ball, but at the same time we do practice bowling wide yorkers, and today the hardwork paid off, I just backed myself and bowled wide yorkers. When you are preparing yourself in the nets we plan to certain batsmen as to what to bowl and it is all about executing it every single time, back yourself and believing in yourself,” Ishant said.

“I played enough cricket with Tewatia, so was just having fun with him. I knew I had to double bluff him otherwise we know what he can do with the bat,” Ishant added.

Updated Date: May 03, 2023 09:10:19 IST

