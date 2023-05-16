Shubman Gill became the first Gujarat Titans player to hit a century since the franchise became a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) last season. He is the sixth batter to score a century this IPL season after Yashasvi Jaiswal, Venkatesh Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, Suryakumar Yadav and Harry Brook.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Gill’s sparkling knock of 101 runs from 58 balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad took him to second in the Orange Cap list – for most runs in a single IPL season – with 576 runs this season. He now trails Faf du Plessis of the Royal Challengers Bangalore who is on 631 runs.

The knock, and his 147-run partnership with Sai Sudharsan (47 from 36 balls), played a key role in taking GT to 188/9 against SRH on Monday.

“What I enjoyed most was seeing him use his technique. All the shots that we saw, had him let the ball come to him. He didn’t try and whack it and it allowed him to successfully find the gaps. When you play on a bouncy pitch, you have to let the ball come to you. That’s how you control the ball and hit where it needs to go.”

“When he was set, he was able to get a century. He has hit centuries in T20, ODI, and Test cricket at this ground,” said JioCinema IPL expert and former India player Parthiv Patel.

In reply, SRH were reduced to 59/7 in 9 overs and were quickly out of contention to get to the target. The eventual 34-run win took GT to the IPL playoffs and sent SRH out of reckoning for the next stage in the competition.

Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma took four wickets each in Ahmedabad. But it was SRH seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who emerged as the top bowler on the evening. His five-wicket haul is just the second fifer this season after Mark Wood.

“We talk about the importance of length and how it can enable a five-wicket haul. If you can bowl a gutter-length ball, you should take a wicket there… Taking five wickets is very special for any bowler at this stage in the competition. This has only happened twice this season. The skill of bowling and what makes you special is your experience. You can read a batter with your experience, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done so in this match,” said former India seamer RP Singh about Bhuvi’s experience and skill.

With the win, GT are certain to finish in the top-two which will allow them two chances at reaching the IPL final.

“I think they have been really well led by Hardik Pandya. Didn’t get the chance to bowl, I am hearing workload reason as the reason why he’s not bowling, which is disappointing. But the fact they keep winning without one of their strike bowlers, it’s good for them. Every player is stepping up and doing their own thing and contributing to the team’s success, which is great for them,” said former Australia seamer Brett Lee about GT.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.