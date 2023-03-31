The opening match of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings witnessed a first, as both the teams announced impact player substitutes ahead of the match.

During the match, bowler Tushar Deshpande became the first-ever Impact Player to be subbed on, replacing Ambati Rayudu for CSK, while N Sai Sudarshan came on to bat at number three in place of the injured Kane Williamson.

The Impact Player rule, where a player on the field will be substituted by one of the five nominated players in a team, was earlier introduced in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year.

Under the Impact Player rule, the player can only be an Indian, unless the team has less than four players in the XI.

an overseas player who is part of 4 substitutes named in the team sheet can be used as an ‘Impact Player’. If a team introduces an overseas player as an Impact Player in a match, in no circumstance can a 5th overseas player take the field,” the BCCI had said.

While CSK had named Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Shaik Rasheed, S Senapati and Nishant Sindhu as Impact Player nominees, GT’s team consisted of Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Mohit Sharma and Jayant Yadav as the Impact Player subs.

“It’s a luxury to have an impact player. It becomes slightly easy to take the decision because you can use it at any time. Influence of allrounder has become slightly less because of the rule,” CSK skipper MS Dhoni had said at the toss on Friday.

