Ambati Rayudu bid goodbye to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5-wicket (DLS method) in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rayudu, 37, had announced before the final that he will retire from IPL after the match.

“2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn,” Rayudu wrote on Twitter.

The Guntur cricketer has now won 6 IPL titles which is a record. The only other cricketer to have as many titles is Rohit Sharma.

Rayudu won IPL titles in 2013, 2015 and 2017 with Mumbai Indians, before winning them again in 2018, 2021 and 2023 with CSK.

Talking about his middle-order batter, CSK captain MS Dhoni said Rayudu has habits like him and wished him the best for the next phase in life.

“A special thing about Rayudu is, with him on the team I will never win the fair play award. He jumps in celebration or something like that pretty early. He always wants to contribute. We played India A together. We are a part of the team together. He is someone who plays the spin and pace well. I thought he will do something special tonight and didn’t he? He is also like me, who doesn’t use the phone a too lot. I hope he will enjoy the next phase of this life,” Dhoni said after the finale.

In the final, Rayudu scored a blistering 19 off 8 balls as CSK successfully chased down 171 in 15 overs in the rain-shortened match.

Overall, Rayudu finished his IPl career with 4348 runs in 204 matches at a strike rate of 127.54. He made one hundred and 22 fifties in his career.

