Rain played spoilsport in Ahmedabad on Sunday as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) had to be postponed to Monday (29 May).

At the Narendra Modi Stadium, it came pouring down at around 6.30 pm IST, just half an hour before the scheduled time for toss. However, the toss was eventually delayed and for the spectators who came out in large numbers to cheer for their favourite team, it was a rather long and frustrating wait.

There were short intervals when the rain relented, and that allowed umpires to have a look at the ground. However, just when there was a slight glimpse of hope for a positive outcome, rain made its arrival once again and refused to stop.

Despite the rain receding later, there were still puddles on the field, and that meant that the game would be postponed by a day to Monday. The umpires confirmed the official word at 10.55 pm IST.

From playing conditions to match timing, here’s all you need to know about the rescheduled IPL final:

When and where will the rescheduled IPL 2023 Final take place?

The rescheduled IPL 2023 Final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will take place on Monday, 29 May. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 Final start?

The rescheduled IPL 2023 Final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will start at 7.30 pm IST, with the toss at 7 pm.

What are playing conditions for the IPL 2023 Final?

In case it continues to rain in Ahmedabad on Monday, the cut-off time for the IPL 2023 Final without losing any overs will be 9.35 pm IST. Post that, overs will start being reduced. The cut-off time for a five-over match is 12.06 am on Tuesday (30 May), and should that also fail to happen, then there will be the Super Over that can start as late as 12.50 am.

Should no cricketing action take place on Monday, GT, the higher-ranked team in the IPL standings among the two teams, will be crowned IPL 2023 champions.

How can I stream the IPL 2023 Final LIVE?

The IPL 2023 Final will be telecast across the Star Sports Network on TV. It can also be livestreamed on JioCinema app and website. Fans can also follow LIVE updates and news regarding the final on Firstpost.com.

